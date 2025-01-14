Mikael Backlund News: Credited with goal

Backlund scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Backlund ultimately got the credit on the Flames' game-winner, as he was judged to get the last touch during a net-front scramble. The center has two goals over five outings in January, and he's produced seven points over his last 12 contests. That's a pretty standard level of production for Backlund, who is at 19 points, 112 shots and a plus-7 rating through 42 appearances this season.