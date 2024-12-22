Mikael Backlund News: Finds twine in win

Backlund scored a goal on six shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Backlund has four points, 13 shots on net, six blocked shots and eight PIM over his last four games. The center typically isn't a great source of category coverage, but he can usually chip in some offense. For the season, the 35-year-old has six goals, 10 assists, 95 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 34 outings.