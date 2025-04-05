Mikael Backlund News: First point since return

Backlund logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Backlund snapped a six-game point drought, though he also missed six contests due to an upper-body injury in that stretch. He set up Matthew Coronato's third-period tally, which tied the game at 2-2. Backlund has had a down year with 25 points, 158 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating over 70 appearances. He also missed action for the first time since 2020-21, though the injury absence doesn't explain all of the drop in his offense from his 39-point total a year ago.