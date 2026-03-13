Mikael Backlund headshot

Mikael Backlund News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Backlund scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

Backlund netted the go-ahead goal early in Thursday's third period to place the Flames up 5-2. With his tally, the 36-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 37 points and 155 shots on net through 65 games this season. Following the departure of Nazem Kadri at the trade deadline, Backlund now holds the keys to Calgary's top six. He has two points in his last three games and could provide decent value in deep fantasy leagues for the remainder of the regular season.

