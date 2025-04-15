Mikael Backlund News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Backlund scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Backlund's tally at 1:04 of the third period tied the game at 3-3. The center has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. For the season, he's at 14 goals, 30 points, 172 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 75 appearances in a middle-six role.