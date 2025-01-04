Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikael Backlund headshot

Mikael Backlund News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Backlund scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Backlund got the Flames on the board late in the second period, but a comeback push never materialized. The 35-year-old center snapped a three-game point drought with the tally. He's up to eight goals, 18 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances, primarily functioning as a second-line center.

Mikael Backlund
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now