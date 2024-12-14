Mikael Backlund News: One of each in win

Backlund scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

The third-period goal was Backlund's first tally since Nov. 11. He had just three assists over the 14 games between goals -- the Flames' low-scoring offense has left few points to go around this season. Backlund is up to five goals, nine helpers, 84 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 31 appearances. The 35-year-old continues to be important to the team in all situations, so he will log big minutes whether he generates offense or not.