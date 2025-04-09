Mikael Backlund News: One of each Wednesday

Backlund scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Backlund has three points over his last three contests after going scoreless in five games following his return from an upper-body injury. The center is up to 12 goals, 27 points, 163 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 72 appearances this season, playing in his usual top-six role.