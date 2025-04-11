Mikael Backlund News: Opens scoring Friday

Backlund scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Backlund has four points over his last four outings after going scoreless in his first five games back from an upper-body injury. His tally Friday opened the scoring late in the first period. The veteran center is up to 13 goals, 28 points, 168 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-2 rating across 73 appearances this season.