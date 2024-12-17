Mikael Backlund News: Picks up assist

Backlund logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Backlund has five points over seven outings in December. The 35-year-old center helped out on a Matthew Coronato tally in the second period. Backlund is up to 15 points, 85 shots on net, 19 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 32 outings. He's on pace to push for 35-40 points once again while staying steady in a top-six role.