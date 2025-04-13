Mikael Backlund News: Produces helper

Backlund notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Backlund is playing some of his best hockey of the season with five points and 13 shots on net over his last five contests. The center set up a Matthew Coronato tally in the third period Sunday. Backlund is up to 29 points, 130 shots on net, 41 hits, 49 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 74 appearances. He hasn't finished below 30 points since 2014-15, and he'll have up to two more chances to avoid that fate this season.