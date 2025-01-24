Fantasy Hockey
Mikael Backlund headshot

Mikael Backlund News: Puts away shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Backlund scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Backlund has three goals over nine outings in January. The 35-year-old center hasn't added a ton of offense in a second-line role, but he's been steady in his own zone as a shutdown forward. He's collected 10 goals, 20 points, 121 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-8 rating through 46 appearances in 2024-25.

Mikael Backlund
Calgary Flames
