Mikael Backlund News: Ready to rock

Backlund (upper body) will be in the lineup against Dallas on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backlund will return to a middle-six role and could see power-play time after missing the last six games. He has contributed 11 goals, 24 points, 146 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 34 hits through 64 appearances this season. Backlund's return will probably result in Yegor Sharangovich being a healthy scratch.