Mikael Backlund News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Backlund scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Backlund has a point in four of his last five games. The 35-year-old center is off to a decent start in 2024-25, earning two goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, six hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over eight contests. He continues to play an important two-way role for the Flames, though his usefulness in fantasy is often limited to deeper formats since center is a position of abundance around the league.