Mikael Backlund headshot

Mikael Backlund News: Scores in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Backlund tallied a goal and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Backlund started Calgary's comeback effort in the third period with the team's first goal of the game. He has scored in each of the last two games and is up to 15 goals, 38 points and 159 shots on net through 66 games this season. The 36-year-old's goal Saturday helped him tie his output of twine finders from each of the past two seasons. He seems poised to lead Calgary's offense for the remainder of the season, giving him fantasy value in most deep leagues and various standard formats.

Mikael Backlund
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Backlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Backlund See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago