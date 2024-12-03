Mikael Backlund News: Supplies pair of helpers

Backlund notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Backlund set up Rasmus Andersson's power-play goal midway through the game and also fed Yegor Sharangovich for the empty-netter. This was Backlund's first multi-point effort since Nov. 11 versus the Kings -- over the nine games in between, he was limited to one assist. The veteran center is up to 12 points (three on the power play), 64 shots on net, a plus-6 rating, 17 hits and 11 blocked shots through 26 appearances in his usual top-six role.