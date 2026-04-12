Mikael Backlund News: Tallies in Sunday's win
Backlund scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Backlund ended a nine-game goal drought with his third-period marker. The 37-year-old has generally had a good season, but his offense hasn't been able to flourish lately since he's taken on top-line duties following the Flames' deadline trade of Nazem Kadri to the Avalanche. Backlund is at 17 goals, 42 points, 184 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 80 appearances this year, his most productive campaign in the last three seasons.
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