Mikael Granlund Injury: Absent again Friday
Granlund (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Granlund will miss his second game in a row due to the issue. The 34-year-old forward was considered day-to-day ahead of this contest, so he may still be an option as soon as Sunday versus the Flames. The Ducks will dress seven defensemen Friday since Troy Terry (upper body) is also out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break23 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 126 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2929 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2929 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More