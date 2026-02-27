Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund Injury: Absent again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 6:59pm

Granlund (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Granlund will miss his second game in a row due to the issue. The 34-year-old forward was considered day-to-day ahead of this contest, so he may still be an option as soon as Sunday versus the Flames. The Ducks will dress seven defensemen Friday since Troy Terry (upper body) is also out.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
