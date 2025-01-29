Fantasy Hockey
Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Granlund didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, and his status for Thursday's road game against the Kraken is uncertain, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Granlund will travel with the Sharks ahead of Thursday's game in Seattle, but it's unclear whether his illness will prevent him from suiting up. If Granlund is held out against the Kraken, Carl Grundstrom is a candidate to re-enter the lineup.

Mikael Granlund
San Jose Sharks
