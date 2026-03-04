Mikael Granlund Injury: Designated for IR
Granlund (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Granlund has already missed four games due to his upper-body issue, so his placement on IR won't impact his availability. In a corresponding move, Frank Vatrano (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Granlund had points in four of his last six outings, racking up a combined three goals and four helpers.
