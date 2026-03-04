Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund Injury: Designated for IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Granlund (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Granlund has already missed four games due to his upper-body issue, so his placement on IR won't impact his availability. In a corresponding move, Frank Vatrano (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Granlund had points in four of his last six outings, racking up a combined three goals and four helpers.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
