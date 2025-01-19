Mikael Granlund Injury: Doesn't practice Sunday

Granlund didn't participate in Sunday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Despite Granlund's absence from practice, head coach Ryan Warsofsky didn't rule the 32-year-old out for Monday's road game against Boston. Granlund hasn't missed a game since late November, and over eight appearances in January, he's logged a goal, two assists, seven blocked shots, three hits and a minus-5 rating while averaging 20:17 of ice time.