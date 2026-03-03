Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Granlund (upper body) won't play against Colorado on Tuesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Granlund is feeling better after skating before Tuesday's practice, but he will miss his fourth straight game. He has accounted for 12 goals, 27 points and 78 shots on net through 38 appearances this season.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
33 days ago