Mikael Granlund Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Granlund (upper body) won't play against Colorado on Tuesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Granlund is feeling better after skating before Tuesday's practice, but he will miss his fourth straight game. He has accounted for 12 goals, 27 points and 78 shots on net through 38 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break27 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 130 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2933 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More