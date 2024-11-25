Mikael Granlund Injury: Unavailable Monday

Granlund will not be in the lineup Monday versus the Kings due to an upper-body injury, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Granlund will miss his first game of the 2024-25 season. The 32-year-old has been a consistent fixture of San Jose's offense through 23 games -- the left-shot center has racked up nine goals and 15 assists. Givani Smith will draw into the lineup in place of Granlund.