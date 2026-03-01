Mikael Granlund Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Granlund (upper body) won't be an option for Sunday's home matchup against the Flames, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.
Granlund has yet to play in a game following the Olympic break, as this will be his third consecutive absence. The left-shot forward's next opportunity to suit up will be in the first of a back-to-back set at home against Colorado on Tuesday. Granlund has registered 12 goals, 27 points, 78 shots and a minus-10 rating over 38 appearances this season.
