Mikael Granlund

Mikael Granlund Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Granlund (upper body) won't be an option for Sunday's home matchup against the Flames, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Granlund has yet to play in a game following the Olympic break, as this will be his third consecutive absence. The left-shot forward's next opportunity to suit up will be in the first of a back-to-back set at home against Colorado on Tuesday. Granlund has registered 12 goals, 27 points, 78 shots and a minus-10 rating over 38 appearances this season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund
