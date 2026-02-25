Mikael Granlund Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Granlund has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Granlund's upper-body injury is believed to be a short-term concern, but he'll be unavailable for the Ducks' first game following the Olympic break. Head coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday that Granlund is expected to skate Thursday and could return to game action Friday against Winnipeg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break21 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 124 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2927 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More