Mikael Granlund Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Granlund has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Granlund's upper-body injury is believed to be a short-term concern, but he'll be unavailable for the Ducks' first game following the Olympic break. Head coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday that Granlund is expected to skate Thursday and could return to game action Friday against Winnipeg.