Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Granlund has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Granlund's upper-body injury is believed to be a short-term concern, but he'll be unavailable for the Ducks' first game following the Olympic break. Head coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday that Granlund is expected to skate Thursday and could return to game action Friday against Winnipeg.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Granlund See More
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
21 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
27 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
27 days ago