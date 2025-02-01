Mikael Granlund News: Acquired in trade

Dallas acquired Granlund and Cody Ceci from San Jose on Saturday in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2025 third-round selection.

Granlund has accounted for 15 goals, 45 points, 126 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 37 hits through 52 appearances this season. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer. Granlund is a versatile forward who will add some additional scoring punch to Dallas' middle-six group, and he should see power-play time.