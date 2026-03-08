Mikael Granlund News: Activated from IR
Granlund (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Sunday, according to the NHL media site.
Following a six-game absence, Granlund appears ready to return to the lineup against St. Louis on Sunday. He has supplied 12 goals, 27 points, 78 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and 24 hits across 38 appearances this season.
