Mikael Granlund News: Adds assist Friday

Granlund posted an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Granlund has a helper in each of the last two contests. He's at six points through 11 outings in December, but he hasn't logged a multi-point effort this month. The 32-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 23 helpers, 101 shots on net, 29 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 36 games overall. Granlund's spot in the top six is safe, and he's a decent fantasy option as long as he can hover around a point-per-game pace.