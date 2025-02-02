Mikael Granlund News: Assist in team debut

Granlund logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Granlund was traded from the Sharks on Saturday, and it didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet for his new team. He set up Logan Stankoven's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Granlund saw massive minutes in San Jose this season, so his ice time is virtually guaranteed to be much lower in Dallas given the depth and balance of the team's forward group. Granlund centered Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov on the third line Sunday but had 16:40 of ice time, third-most among Stars forwards. Granlund is at 46 points, 128 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 53 appearances this season. His versatility will allow him to maintain some interest in fantasy, and if the Stars shuffle their lineup, he stands to have a chance at top-six minutes either at center or on the wing.