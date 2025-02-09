Fantasy Hockey
Mikael Granlund

Mikael Granlund News: Assists twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Granlund notched two assists in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Granlund, playing against his former team for the first time since he was traded to Dallas on Feb. 1, made a noticeable impact on the second line. Granlund helped out on first-period tallies by Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. With four helpers over his last four outings, Granlund is fitting right in with the Stars. He's now at 49 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 56 games this season.

