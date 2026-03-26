Mikael Granlund News: Completes hat trick in overtime
Granlund scored three goals, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Granlund twice answered goals by the Flames, and he provided some late heroics by completing his hat trick at 4:59 of overtime. The 34-year-old has gone from cold to hot in a hurry with seven goals over his last four games. He's up to 19 goals, 34 points, 99 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances this season.
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