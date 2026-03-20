Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Granlund scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Granlund had been quiet since he returned from missing six games due to an upper-body injury. He was scoreless with seven shots on net and a minus-3 rating over six contests before scoring in the final minute of Friday's outing. The 34-year-old forward is at 13 goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 25 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 45 appearances. Granlund's injury-riddled campaign has had a negative impact on his offense, but he still brings solid veteran play in a versatile role.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
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