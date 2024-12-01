Mikael Granlund News: Dishes pair of assists

Granlund recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Granlund set up tallies by Mario Ferraro and Will Smith in this win. A two-game absence hasn't slowed down Granlund's production -- he's posted a pair of multi-point efforts since his return. The 32-year-old center continues to offer high-quality offense with 10 goals and 18 helpers over 25 appearances, and he's added 74 shots on net, 21 hits, 18 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.