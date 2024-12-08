Mikael Granlund News: Garners power-play helper

Granlund had a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Granlund set up a Tyler Toffoli tally late in the third period to prevent a shutout. The 32-year-old Granlund has contributed a goal and five helpers over his last five contests. For the season, the steady center has 30 points (10 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances.