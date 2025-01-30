Mikael Granlund News: Hands out helper Thursday

Granlund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Granlund was ill leading up to the contest, but he was able to play and logged his usual workload with 20:07 of ice time. The center has been rolling lately with four goals and six assists over his last 11 games. For the season, the 32-year-old is up to 15 tallies, 30 helpers, 126 shots on net, 37 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances in a top-six role.