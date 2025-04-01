Mikael Granlund News: Keeps producing for Dallas

Granlund scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Granlund seems to be getting into a groove of late, and if the Stars want to make a deep playoff run, they'll need the 33-year-old to be at his best. The former Sharks playmaker has done exactly that of late, and he's recorded six points over his last six outings, meaning he might enter the playoffs on a hot streak, just like the Stars need him to do so. Granlund has 17 points (five goals, 12 helpers) in 23 games for Dallas this season after being acquired from the Sharks via trade in early February.