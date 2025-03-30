Mikael Granlund News: Logs power-play helper

Granlund managed a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Granlund has been quietly effective in a second-line role lately, earning three goals and four assists over his last seven contests. This was his first power-play point since March 2, but he has been a regular with the man advantage during his time in Dallas. The 33-year-old Finn is up to 61 points (17 on the power play), 158 shots on net, 52 hits, 56 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 74 games between the Stars and the Sharks this season.