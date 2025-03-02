Mikael Granlund News: Nabs power-play assist

Granlund recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Granlund is still looking for his first goal as a Star, but he has seven helpers across nine appearances since he was dealt away from the Sharks. His assist Sunday was on Mason Marchment's opening tally 1:56 into the game. For the season, Granlund has been steady on offense with 15 goals, 37 assists, 16 power-play points, 138 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 61 appearances. He continues to see top-six minutes with Dallas, so he can be relied on in fantasy.