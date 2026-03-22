Mikael Granlund News: Nets equalizer Sunday

Granlund scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Granlund has scored in back-to-back contests since he shook off a six-game slump. The Ducks look to have a battle opening up for the second-line center job, with Granlund and Mason McTavish competing for those minutes. Granlund has 14 goals, 29 points (six on the power play), 90 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 46 appearances this season, but his ability to handle all situations and his veteran leadership could help him keep the spot over McTavish as the Ducks look to keep their claim to the top spot in the Pacific Division.