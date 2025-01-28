Mikael Granlund News: Nets goal Monday
Granlund scored a goal and took three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Granlund extended his productive stretch Monday with a goal midway through the second period, and the 32-year-old playmaker has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances. Granlund has been a productive player for a struggling Sharks team and has racked up 10 points in 13 games in January, tallying four goals and six assists.
