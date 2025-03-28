Mikael Granlund News: Nets goal vs. Calgary

Granlund scored a goal with his lone shot on target in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Granlund snapped a four-game scoring drought with his tally, and the 33-year-old veteran continues to try and find his footing in Dallas. Even though he hasn't been the most consistent player on a game-to-game basis, he has notched eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 contests in March. That's not a low figure, but the Stars need more out of the veteran. He has racked up 14 points in 21 games since being acquired from the Sharks in late February.