Mikael Granlund News: Playing against Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Granlund (upper body) will be in action to face St. Louis on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Granlund will avoid missing any time after being injured in Wednesday's matchup with Dallas. The 32-year-old center is riding a three-game point streak while racking up three goals and five assists in his last seven outings. With Granlund fully fit, he figures to maintain his first-line role alongside William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund.

