Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 12:15pm

Granlund (illness) said that he will be in the lineup in Seattle on Thursday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Granlund missed practice Wednesday with an illness. The 32-year-old has had a strong 2024-25 campaign, tallying 15 goals and adding 29 assists in 51 appearances. Granlund is in the final year of a four-year contract he signed with Nashville and could be dealt at or before the trade deadline to a contender.

Mikael Granlund
San Jose Sharks
