Mikael Granlund News: Playing Thursday
Granlund (illness) said that he will be in the lineup in Seattle on Thursday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.
Granlund missed practice Wednesday with an illness. The 32-year-old has had a strong 2024-25 campaign, tallying 15 goals and adding 29 assists in 51 appearances. Granlund is in the final year of a four-year contract he signed with Nashville and could be dealt at or before the trade deadline to a contender.
