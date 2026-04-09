Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Posts pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Granlund logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Granlund has gone seven games without a goal since his March 26 hat trick versus the Flames. He had picked up just one assist over his prior six contests before adding two more in this lopsided win. The 34-year-old forward is up to 37 points (19 goals, 18 helpers), 11 power-play points, 108 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 55 appearances this season. Granlund will likely continue to see middle-six usage with ice time in all situations.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
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