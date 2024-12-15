Mikael Granlund News: Puts away goal in loss

Granlund scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Granlund snapped a six-game goal drought with the tally, though he had five assists in between goals. The 32-year-old center has moved around the lineup on paper, but he's been about as much of a lock as there is for top-six minutes and significant time in all situations. Granlund is up to 11 goals, 32 points, 87 shots on net, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 31 appearances this season. Few Sharks have widespread fantasy appeal, but Granlund is one of them who does.