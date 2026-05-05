Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Scores in loss to Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Granlund scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Granlund mustered all the offense the Ducks could generate with a third-period goal, but the Golden Knights restored the lead quickly afterwards and never looked back. Granlund should remain productive for the Ducks as long as he holds a top-six role in the lineup. He has three goals and three assists in his last five playoff contests.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
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