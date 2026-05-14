Mikael Granlund News: Scores on power play in loss
Granlund scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.
Granlund got the Ducks on the board in the second period, but that was it for their offense. The 34-year-old produced five goals, 10 points, 20 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 12 playoff outings. He's under contract for two more years and should be good for middle-six minutes in 2026-27 as a veteran presence who can help the Ducks' younger forwards take their next steps.
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