Mikael Granlund News: Scores twice vs. Nashville
Granlund scored two goals, including one on the power play, and took three shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.
Granlund went three games without finding the back of the net but made his presence felt in this goal-fest with his second two-goal effort of the campaign. He remains one of the most productive players in the Sharks roster and has notched 14 goals, and 40 total points, across 48 contests.
