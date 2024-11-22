Mikael Granlund News: Stays hot in defeat

Granlund distributed two helpers Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis.

Granlund registered the primary assist on each of Alexander Wennberg's markers. Granlund is on a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and four assists, and he's easily been San Jose's most consistent player on offense. The 32-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just seven times through 22 games, an impressive feat for a player on a team that is projected to finish towards the bottom of the standings. The left-shot Finnish forward leads the Sharks in points by a wide margin -- Granlund has nine goals and 15 assists, which is eight points more than any of his teammates.