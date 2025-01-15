Mikael Granlund News: Strikes on power play in win

Granlund scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Granlund ended a 12-game goal drought with his third-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. During the slump, Granlund had just four helpers. He's had few true dry spells as a member of the Sharks, but that was not his best work. The 32-year-old is up to 12 goals, 37 points (13 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 34 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 44 appearances.